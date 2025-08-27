A new study has revealed that toothpaste made from human hair may have the potential to repair tooth enamel and halt early signs of decay.

Researchers at King’s College London discovered that keratin – a protein found in hair – can form a protective coating that mimics the structure and function of natural enamel when it interacts with minerals found in saliva.

Tooth sensitivity, pain, and eventual tooth loss are often caused by poor oral hygiene, acidic food and drink, and ageing. While fluoride toothpastes can slow down this process, the new findings suggest that keratin-based treatments may have the ability to stop it altogether.

The study found that keratin forms a dense mineral layer on the tooth surface. This layer protects the enamel and seals off exposed nerve channels, reducing sensitivity and strengthening the tooth overall.

According to the team, the treatment could be delivered either as a daily-use toothpaste or in the form of a professionally applied gel – similar to nail varnish – for more targeted repairs.

Researchers are already exploring clinical applications, and believe keratin-based enamel regeneration could be available to the public within the next two to three years.

Kings College London

Interestingly, the study was carried out using keratin extracted from wool. When applied to the tooth, it created a crystal-like scaffold that closely mimicked the structure and function of natural enamel.

“Keratin offers a transformative alternative to current dental treatments. Not only is it sustainably sourced from biological waste materials like hair and skin, it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins, commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable," Sara Gamea, PhD researcher at King’s College London and first author of the study, said.

"Keratin also looks much more natural than these treatments, as it can more closely match the colour of the original tooth.”

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.