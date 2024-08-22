Avid Facetuners and FaceAppers were shook when they stumbled across a TikTok clip claiming Instagram is now exposing people using editing apps on their photos.

A viral clip shared by Vale (@missworldwid33) racked up almost six million views after claiming Instagram marked her post as AI-generated.

"Why the hell is Instagram announcing to everybody that I edited my picture?" She said. "Yeah, I edited it. I smoothed my under eyes. Sorry I'm tired, sue me. Now, this is going to keep me up at night then I'm losing more sleep."

Editing is far more common than you may think with the famed editing app Facetune having over 730 million downloads.

It didn't take long for hundreds of viewers to express their concerns in the TikToker's comments.

"I’m about to delete Instagram at this point," one joked, while another added: "Not me sprinting to my insta to see if it says that on all my pics."

"There literally won’t be a single photography page, brand page that posts product pics, etc. that won’t have every single image flagged. it’s a useless feature," one wrote.

Meanwhile, others believed that transparency was needed on social media platforms, with one writing: "Sorry babe it’s needed. The youth deserves to know."









So, is Instagram now flagging edited content?

According to Instagram's terms, content "detected to have industry-standard signals indicating that it's generated by AI will be labelled with 'AI info.'"

Meta doesn't require users to label images that have been created or altered with AI, however, they may be hit with a label if the system detects they were AI-generated.

As it stands, there aren't many examples of the average Instagrammer being flagged for subtly edited photos.

Indy100 reached out to Instagram for comment

