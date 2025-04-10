Locked reels with secret access codes being tested by Instagram

Instagram is quietly testing a new locked reels feature where users would be required to have an access code to view the video.

Screenshots from the social media platform's Design account show that viewers would also be provided with a hint to help them unlock the code, TechCrunch reported.

In the image, the locked reel is blurred, and there's text that reads: "Unlock this reel from design".

Then underneath, there is a hint, which in this case is. "Hint: 1st # in the caption."

Below this, users can input their guess in the bar to try and unlock the reel - in this instance, the password was "threads".

Instagram/design

The publication then reported that once you've unlocked the reel, viewers will see a banner that says “coming soon,” seemingly the Design account’s announcement of its Threads profile.

But why would people want locked reels?

Well, this feature would be a great way to boost engagement or perfect if you want to post content but only want certain people to be able to access and view it.

For celebrities, influencers and brands, it could provide a way to post exclusive videos to their biggest fans and most loyal followers, who can crack the code with their extensive knowledge.

Plus, we all want to be in the know these days, so there will undoubtedly be many whose curiosity will see them try to crack the codes to see what reels are generating attention.

This latest feature has been compared to the platform's “Reveal” feature, which launched last year. It allows users to post a hidden Story for their followers to reveal by sending a direct message to them, which helps to boost engagement.

But when it comes to locked reels, we'll have to wait and see if it's introduced as a new feature across Instagram for everyone...

Elsewhere, Dumbledore and Snape go raving in hilarious Harry Potter ChatGPT pics, and what is the Meta AI button on WhatsApp?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.