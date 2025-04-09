What is the Meta AI button on WhatsApp?

Meta has launched a new feature in select countries that lets WhatsApp users ask questions, learn something new, or even brainstorm fresh ideas.

Meta AI was initially launched in the US and Canada in 2023, and now, the feature has started rolling out to devices in several European countries, including the UK, along with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India.

Here's everything we know:

What does Meta AI do?

Users can:

Have conversations with Meta AI

Chat with Meta AI in existing group chats

Ask questions and get helpful recommendations

Talk about shared interests

Interact with their content

Create AI-generated images in chats

Forward messages to Meta AI to ask questions or learn more

Messages from Meta AI are created by artificial intelligence (AI) using Meta's service, in response to the prompts and messages you send.





How to chat with Meta AI?

There will be a light blue circle above the Chat function for those in countries where Meta AI is currently operating. It may prompt you to read and accept the terms, before selecting a prompt or creating your own and pressing send.





How can I remove the feature?

At the moment, it's not possible to remove it. You can opt to ignore it, but there's no option to delete it from WhatsApp for now.

Regarding privacy, Meta has assured users that personal chats won't be used to train the Meta AI, although interactions with the AI could inform future updates.





