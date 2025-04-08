People have been loving the latest update to ChatGPT, it's clear to see from all the Studio Ghibli AI-based images that have been all over the internet recently.

While the use of the chatbot for these artistic purposes raises ethical question marks, it hasn't stopped many users from sharing all the other ways they've been making the most of the new tool.

If you ever wanted to know what the character of the Harry Potter film franchise (adapted from the JK Rowling book series) looked like at a party, now you can, as AI creator Pablo Prompt shared the results he input into the AI chatbot.

"Addicted to the new ChatGPT model although censorship is a headache, sometimes it generates, and others it constantly announces you..." he wrote in the Instagram caption (auto-translated from Spanish).

"But well, it was worth it for a good party for Harry Potter and company."

The carousel of images includes a topless Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), sporting a party hat and being held up by a crowd of people enjoying the celebrations, while Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) can be seen holding up a frog while sticking his tongue out.

Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson) can be seen concentrating as she's mixing potions together, while Voldemort (Ralph Fieness) looks like he's having a good time as he has one arm raised in the air and holding a red plastic cup with the other and wearing a t-shirt that reads: "Say no or your nose will end up like mine."





Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) is also holding a red cup with beads around his neck, seemingly enjoying the party atmosphere. Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) has a snake around his neck, and Remus John Lupin (David Thewlis) can be seen getting whipped cream sprayed into his mouth.

Meanwhile, Professor Dumbledore is showing the youth how it's done on the dancefloor, and Professor Mcgonagall (Maggie Smith) looks very demure with a party hat and drink.

Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) can be seen standing on the table, bottle in hand, with Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) having her wand in the air, a beer in her hand and wearing a "Team Voldi" t-shirt.

Fred and George Weasley have their shirts and tie on, with a beer can in hand and smiling widely, and Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody is sitting on a plastic chair with a shot in hand

Standing on the table, Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) looks like she's enjoying herself, while Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) has star glasses on, with a tutu skirt, t-shirt and stripey tights on.

There's even a Dementor partying it up, and Neville Longbottom looked chill out sat on the couch with a drink and wearing a party hat, and at the end of the slideshow, we have Professor Snape who looks as serious as he always does - except this time he's holding a red cup.

The Instagram post has gone viral, with over 732,000 likes as people in the comments shared their amusement at seeing the beloved characters in this context.

One person said: "When they discovered what the real philosophical stone was for."

"That’s the greatest AI I’ve ever seen," another person added.

Someone else commented: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Liquere."

"Snape's was the most accurate," a fourth person wrote.

However, AI isn't perfect, as people pointed out that one particular character was missing something...

"Hermione is missing a finger," one person said.

"These are awesome, if it wasn't cause Hermione has 4 fingers i would have believed it," a second person wrote.

A third person replied: "She’s missing a finger."

Elsewhere, Everything we know about Harry Potter HBO TV series, and Studio Ghibli-style portraits created using ChatGPT become an instant meme.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.