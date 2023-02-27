'Disturbing' new invention allows you to kiss anyone from anywhere on the planet

An interesting-looking device lets you kiss your long-distance lover from anywhere in the world – and people can't decide if it's genius or weird.

A technology company in China invented the innovative device where the owner felt inspired by his own long-distance relationship.

"In my university, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only had contact with each other through the phone. That’s where the inspiration of this device originated," Jiang Zhongli, the leading inventor of the design, said.

The kissing device, known as the Remote Kiss, is available to buy through China’s online shopping website Taobao.

The phone attachment is made up of silicon lips with pressure sensors and actuators to mirror a real-life kiss. Users of the device 'upload' their smooch to be downloaded on the other end of the phone.

In the app, two people must 'couple up' to start a video call and exchange kisses. However, it allows strangers to kiss virtually by sharing their kiss online with realistic kissing sounds.

The device certainly caused a storm online, with the majority calling the device "disturbing" and claiming science had gone too far this time.

"Thanks," another said, "I hate it."

"It convinced me again that having a long-distance relationship is a pretty bad idea," one user chimed in.

"Um, that’s a no for me," another tweeted. "I’m into some weird things but I can’t even with the way I kiss. Tonguing and biting some fake ass lips haha. Nope."

Meanwhile, one person felt divided, writing: "A bit silly but adorable. It's a step in the development of much bigger things. We're extending the body indefinitely."

