Lucid dreamers were able to drive Tesla cars while asleep

Theories surrounding dreams have been the topic of conversations for centuries, with professionals and self-professed interpreters trying to dissect what happens while asleep.



Lucid dreaming adds an extra layer. It is often described as being able to control a dream and being aware that it is not reality.

The concept was once shut down as a myth, but research has shown it's a real thing with around 55 per cent of experiencing a lucid dream at some point in their lives.

Psychologists and neuroscientists have since delved into lucid dreaming on a deeper level, identifying and testing out techniques to control dreams and use them to our advantage.

California startup REMspace knows this too well, and has conducted experiments and research as to whether dreaming could "solve work or personal tasks while sleeping."

"Since 1978, it has been known that people can send signals from [lucid dreams]," the team wrote in their study, as per IFL Science. "All that remains is to utilize these signals in scenarios to control virtual avatars, gadgets, programs, or real objects."

The researchers worked with five experienced lucid dreamers to test their capabilities.

The results revealed that all five were able to consciously control a virtual Tesla vehicle for several seconds to several minutes while in the sleep phase. Through specialist equipment, the sleepers could move their legs while dreaming and could control the Cybertruck on a computer screen. They were also able to move their hands to avoid obstacles.



"Two-way interaction with a computer from dreams opens up a whole area of new technologies," Michael Raduga, the leader of the experiment, explained in a statement. "Now, these developments are crude, but soon they will change the idea of human capabilities."

