Scientists from the University of Minnesota presented promising research showing that their non-hormonal male contraceptive pills are 99% effective, but people are still doubtful that men would take them.

The birth control pill targets a receptor that deprives male mice of Vitamin A, which is necessary for fertility. When the drug was administered every day for several weeks, chances of pregnancy went down 99% with limited side effects - a promising finding for the future of male contraceptives.

Back in 2016, human trials for a male contraceptive were halted due to complaints of side effects by participants in the study. Side effects such as weight gain, depression, and low libido were reported, leading some men to drop out of the study.

Since then, researchers have been trying to find a way to make contraceptives for men that do not produce noticeable side effects. The hope is that with a male and female contraceptive, the burden of pregnancy prevention can be lifted from women.

However, people on social media aren't too sure a non-hormonal birth control will fix the problem.

People cited a general lack of trust as the main reason an everyday male birth control pill may not work.

"Wondering how the women are going trust the men for taking the pill 🤣, " Silas tweeted.

"Will women trust men when they say they are under pill?" another Twitter user inquired.

The idea of male birth control is appealing on the surface level. However, because the burden of pregnancy and birth is on women there is a greater incentive to take a pill every day compared to men.

While some men may be willing to take birth control pills, women may feel the need to continue their own regimine to protect themselves.

The team at the University of Minnesota said they hope to expand their research to clinical human trials in Q3 or Q4 of this year during their presentation at the American Chemical Society.