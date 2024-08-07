Controversial study reveals the age men find most attractive in women

There are plenty of people who say age is just a number when it comes to love and dating, but research into the age that men find women most attractive has left people pretty shocked online.

A controversial study resurfaced again recently after being shared by presenter and academic Hannah Fry on Instagram.

It focuses on data which featured in the 2014 book Dataclysm, written by OkCupid co-founder Christian Rudder, which included research undertaken by the dating site.

It showed just how much the ages of people that men and women find more attractive differ.

Women were more likely to find men similar in age to them the most attractive, according to the research. However, men between 28 and 47 said they were most interested in dating women around 20-years-old.

It stood out in stark contrast to the research obtained from female users. Women aged 28 said they were more likely to want to date men around 29, while women aged 47 said they were likely to want to date men around the age of 39.





Fry shared the results of the study on her Instagram page, writing in the caption: "This (admittedly quite heteronormative) example is taken from Dataclysm by Christian Rudder.

"The book is a few years old now, but a really fun read and definitely worth your time."

People were quick to voice their criticism, with one writing: “i knew it was gonna be bad but DAMN wtf.”

Another said: “This is so gross.”

“The way this literally made me say “Ew” out loud,” a user added.

