How sports can boost your dating life this summer

From the Euros, F1, Wimbledon, and US Open, to the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games, sports are taking centre court in romance this summer.

That's all because Bumble, the women-first dating app, has found that sports are increasingly at play when it comes to love.



Research shows that nearly 1 in 3 (31 per cent) singles consider a shared love of sports a ‘must-have’, whether they’re players or spectators.

Dr. Caroline West, Bumble Sex & Relationship Expert noted how the sports is playing "larger and larger role in how we connect" thanks to the rise in sports documentaries and the amount of international competitions taking place post-pandemic, therefore "it’s not surprising that it’s also showing up in a big way in dating."

This doesn't necessarily mean playing a sport as this includes being a spectator too - "Going to sporting events, or even watching them together, helps build emotional bonds, and participating in them is an easy way to relax the expectations around a date and do something that you love," Dr West added.

"This reflects a growing approach, especially amongst Gen-Z, to fitting their dating life into their personal lives, focusing on turning what they already enjoy into a date instead of treating dates as a separate activity.”

The relationship expert continued: "Among the Bumble community, the search for an MVP (Most Valuable Partner - someone who shares a passion for sports/physical activity) highlights the growing role of sportsin our love lives, with sports clubs as the new romantic training ground.

"Running clubs, yoga classes, padel, and pilates are creating opportunities for people to connect - identified by Bumble as “Workout-Wooing”, Bumble found that almost one in three (32 per cent) 18-24 year olds in the UK have attended a fitness class with the intention of meeting a new partner

To put your best foot forward this summer of sport, try the following:

Bring the passion to your profile.

Mention your favourite teams, specific events, like marathons, or local sports clubs you attend, to connect with those who share your enthusiasm.

On Bumble, there are 50+ SportsInterest Badges you can add, including upcoming sportssuch as ‘Swimming’,‘Surfing’,’’Cycling’, ‘Tennis’, ‘Skateboarding’ and others like ‘Padel’, and even ‘Circus skills’.

People in the UK who added at least one badge to their profile saw an average of 170 per cent more matches than those who did not

Plan active and creative dates.

Suggest something other than the typical café or local bar, whether you participate or spectate, opt for creative dates that mean something to you, like a sports watch party or an outdoor yoga session.

Dr Caroline West added, “Almost half of UK Gen Z and Millennials said they would rather meet a potential partner at a fitness class than on a night out, often because this is what they would do on their own and with friends and these activities in particular can ease dating expectations and strengthen initial connections.”

Three’s a Crowd.

Join group sports activities or clubs. These settings offer an easy way to make a date more relaxed, reducing first-date anxieties, or a way to connect IRL with people who share your passions. The shared effort and endorphins (science!) released create a positive environment for meaningful connection.

Put your safety first.

Plan to meet your date in a public space, don’t reveal your accommodation address, and let a friend, family, or hotel concierge know where you're headed. Make sure it’s someone in the local time zone, too. Trust your instincts and look out for red flags of people who are too interested in your financial situation or your solo travel status.

