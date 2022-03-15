Any opportunity PETA has to inform people of anti-friendly actions, they will take it.
Earlier this month the animal-activist group released a list of activities people can perform in the video game Elden Ring to promote good animal treatment and people are trolling them for it.
The highly anticipated video game was released back in February in collaboration with Game of Thrones author, George R.R. Martin. The game allows users to explore areas of the 'Lands Between' to level up their skillset in order to unlock more areas to explore and actions to perform.
Given the nature of the make-believe world, it seems strange for PETA to promote good animal ethics but the organization seems to believe that it can be done.
PETA urged gamers to: "take your 'dogs' for a lovely walk around the lake", "persuade mercenaries not to exploit horses", "observe wildlife from a safe and respectful distance", "check out an animal sanctuary", and "spend a peaceful moment with amazing animals"
Rise, Tarnished, and bear witness to the amazing animals of the Lands Between!\n\nHere are our top 5 things you should do in #ELDENRING.pic.twitter.com/ULPC8RQQDG— PETA (@PETA) 1646686493
In addition to PETA's list of recommended gameplay activities, the organization included real advice to people like, "remember if 'sanctuary' offers hands-on experience, it's not legit" and "go vegan".
The organization has a long history of irritating people due to its provocative marketing techniques but many found their Elden Ring list humorous.
Now that's how animal rights activism in gaming should look like. People are playing games to have fun, so you get way more people to think about it, when you deliver the message in a fun way as well. Good job, Peta!— Leon Aschenbrenner (@Leon Aschenbrenner) 1647295821
This is hilariouspic.twitter.com/NZE3CQhCep— Ouss \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc2e (@Ouss \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc2e) 1647331479
Others found used the opportunity to throw in their own jokes and troll PETA.
I killed every single animal in elden ring I found where each one of them spawned and I killed them no mercy.— Therapy. (@Therapy.) 1646702690
Peta, can you please picture the actual dogs in elden ring? Thats not a dog. This is a dogpic.twitter.com/Hh1B8souRS— RKD-ART (@RKD-ART) 1647336507
The animal rights organization has previously dipped its toe in the video game world to get share the importance of protecting animals with gamers.
PETA has released 16 parody and original video games. Some are takes on games that already exist that promote the hurting or killing of animals, others are completely original.
