One of the biggest games of 2022 is just days away, and people are absolutely losing it online as they wait for Elden Ring.

The upcoming dark fantasy release from Hidetaka Miyazaki is being billed as a spiritual successor to the likes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne – and judging by the frenzied reaction online, it’s set to dominate the narrative in the gaming world for some time.

Elden Ring, the latest FromSoftware project, has been pushed back a number of times already thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans have already been made to wait.

It’s now set to hit the shelves on 25 February and the internet is absolutely chomping at the bit to give it a go.

It’s not hard to see why. It’s the first FromSoftware game to have a fully explorable open world and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been involved behind the scenes.

What's the game about? From what’s been teased so far, it focuses on the destruction of the titular Elden Ring, which is the source of a great magical tree at the centre of the Lands Between.

Demigods have each claimed shards of the ring, known as Great Runes, and used them to ignite a war known as "The Shattering". Players will take control of a character known as the “Tarnished”, a title given to exiles of the Lands Between.

Nothing further has been released, but we’d have a guess that the game involves defeating the demigods and collecting the Great Runes.

Speculation has been rife online, with Twitter users already obsessed with the game ahead of its release next week.

While fans are still awaiting further details about the game, designer Miyazaki did previously speak about one of the bosses players will face in the game.

He revealed that the boss, known as “Godfrey”, is one of the original Elden Lords who heralded a golden age in the Lands Between before himself becoming tarnished, a trait he will share with the player character.

