Scientists worried about findings on faraway Earth-sized planet

Scientists searching for signs of extraterrestrial life in the universe have been dealt a hefty blow, after findings on a faraway Earth-sized planet were revealed.

A group of seven rocky planets which have long interested astronomers have been found to have no atmosphere by the Webb Space Telescope, according to results which were published in the journal Nature.

The discovery is bad news for chances of finding life in the solar system. The planets were previously thought of as being the right distance away from their star to stand a good chance of potentially harbouring water.

However, there is no atmosphere on the planets observed in the Trappist solar system [via The Hill].

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The planets in question are all roughly Earth-sized, and scientists had previously held high hopes of finding indications of an atmosphere on them.

iStock





They are located 40 light-years away from our solar system and three of them are found in their star’s habitable zone.

There are no signs of atmosphere though, and while “this is not necessarily a bust” for finding life elsewhere, Massachusetts Institute of Technology astrophysicist Sara Seager believes “we will have to wait and see”.

The search for life in the universe continues…

It’s the latest story from the world of astronomy to make headlines recently – after the news that scientists have discovered there’s a black hole pointing at Earth.

Astronomers have reclassified a galaxy after finding that the supermassive black hole in its centre has changed direction and it is now aiming right at us.

The galaxy in question is found 657 million light-years away from Earth, and goes by the catchy name of PBC J2333.9-2343.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.