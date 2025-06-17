Is there a SpaceX rocket launch today? Key details about June launches in California

It's been a busy month for SpaceX, with a number of rockets having already been launched into space, and more are expected to be blasted into the sky this June.

Neither the Vandenberg Space Force Base nor SpaceX announce launches taking place in California until around the day before, and so there are always updates to the Federal Aviation Administration's operations plan advisory as a result.

Plus, there a plenty of websites that are constantly tracking launches too, in order to keep updated with the latest activity going on with the space technology company.

There's speculation that there will be at least two more launches this month - here is everything you need to know.

When was the most recent launch?

The most recent SpaceX launch occurred just hours ago at 8:36 p.m. PDT local (3:36 a.m. GMT June 17) at Complex 4 East, in Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, was the Starlink 15-9.

Eight and a half minutes later, the satellites reached low Earth orbit and then the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on the droneship in the Pacific Ocean, nicknamed "Of Course I Still Love You," Space.com reported.

Upcoming June schedule

June 20: SpaceX Transporter 14

Where? Space Launch Complex 4E from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Why? The mission is "Dedicated rideshare flight to deliver dozens of small satellites to a sun-synchronous orbit, meaning they will match Earth's rotation around the sun, for paying customers," according spacelaunchschedule.com.

Rocket type: Falcon 9, a 230-foot, two-stage rocket

Agency: SpaceX

When? 2:19 p.m. PT Friday, June 20

June (TBA): NAOS

Where? Space Launch Complex 4E from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Why? This mission is to "Deploy a Luxembourg military reconnaissance satellite known as NAOS (National Advanced Optical System)"

Rocket type: Falcon 9, a 230-foot, two-stage rocket

Agency: SpaceX

When? TBA

