Scientists discover how a sperm and egg fuse together like a 'lock and key'

Scientists have discovered how a sperm and an egg fuse together, in a way that resembles a ‘lock and key’.

New research focuses on the mechanism that connects the two types of cells across vertebrates in the animal kingdom.

The experts behind the research found that there are three proteins on the sperm which can unlock the egg like a key would.

The sperm can attach in this way, and it’s been this way for millions of years.

Andrea Pauli at the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology in Vienna and co-authors came to these conclusions after studying research in human cells, as well as mice and zebrafish.

Pauli said: “We discovered this mechanism that’s really fundamental across all vertebrates as far as we can tell.”

The study was published in the journal Cell .

iStock

The researchers built on previous findings, with experts previously identifying one protein on the sperm’s surface and the egg membrane.



The team used Google DeepMind’s artificial intelligence tool AlphaFold to find a new protein, which was key to identifying the ‘lock and key’ fusion.

It wasn't previously known how the proteins “worked together as a team in order to allow sperm and egg to recognize each other,” Pauli said.

However, there is still a mystery to solve – experts still don’t know how the sperm gets inside the egg once it’s attached, and that’s what scientists are going to focus on in future.

