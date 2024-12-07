Storm Darragh weather forecast as high winds spark danger to life warning

Storm Darragh has caused widespread chaos across the UK with high winds and heavy rain causing the Met Office to issue a danger to life warning in western parts of the country.

There is a red weather warning in place across western Wales and parts of south-west England until 11am with a danger to life warning because of potential flying debris and falling trees.

This will reduce to an amber warning for wind after this in these parts; the same warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and rain in south Wales throughout the majority of Saturday.

The entirety of England has at least a yellow weather warning of some sort, whether that's for rain or wind, throughout Saturday with almost everywhere north of Scotland free from any such warnings.

The Met Office said gusts of 93mph have been recorded in Wales and 89mph in north Devon.

A number of football matches have also been called off including Everton v Liverpool in the Premier League.

Steve Willington, chief meteorologist at Met Office, said: "Storm Darragh is now moving across the UK bringing very strong winds, heavy rain and in Scotland some snow over the higher ground.

"These very strong winds will bring significant disruption, with the risk of flying debris, falling trees, large waves along the coast and power cuts. During this spell of severe weather it is important to listen to responders and emergency services in your area and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast.

"Storm Darragh will gradually ease from late morning as it crosses the UK, so the strongest winds in the west will start to reduce through Saturday. As the low pressure moves away to the east, colder northerly winds will move across the UK bringing the risk of overnight frosts and some wintry showers over high ground in the north on Sunday. By Monday high pressure becomes centred over the north of the UK and conditions will become much more settled."

