People are speculating that TikTok could soon turn into an OnlyFans alternative after the platform announced a new “adults only” feature for live broadcasting.

TikTok rose to huge popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns across the world.

While its user base is comprised mainly of Gen Z, it appears to the app is hoping to draw more of an adult audience after announcing it's raising the age of those who can live broadcast to adults and is introducing an adult-only viewer option.

According to the Chinese-owned platform, the new feature is being brought in to protect its younger users and could be used to stream comedy routines with strong language or broadcast videos with more complex or “difficult” subject matter.

TikTok announced: “In the coming weeks, we plan to introduce a new way for creators to choose if they'd prefer to only reach an adult audience in their LIVE.

“For instance, perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18. Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults.

“We want our community to make the most of the opportunities LIVE can bring without compromising on safety.”

But, it wasn’t long before people’s minds turned towards using the new feature for content of a more NSFW nature.

One person tweeted: “TikTok adding adult-only live streaming shows how much being a cam girl has gone from being seedy to a mainstream occupation.

“Between Twitch & OnlyFans at both ends, it’s clear there are millions to be made catering to this audience. How times change.”

Another person suggested: “So....OnlyFans live?”

It’s important to note that TikTok does not allow nudity or pornography and notes in its community guidelines: “We do not allow nudity, pornography, or sexually explicit content on our platform.

“We also prohibit content depicting or supporting non-consensual sexual acts, the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, and adult sexual solicitation.”

