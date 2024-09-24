What is BPD? Mental health charity shares eight key signs

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is one of the most commonly recognised personality disorders, focused on a disorder of mood and a person's interactions.

The causes of the BPD remain unclear, but medical authorities have suggested it appears to stem from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. According to the NHS, most people will "have experienced some kind of trauma or neglect as children".





What are the symptoms of BPD?

The NHS shared how borderline personality disorder may range from mild to severe symptoms and tends to be grouped into four main areas. These include:

emotional instability – the psychological term for this is affective dysregulation

disturbed patterns of thinking or perception – cognitive distortions or perceptual distortions

impulsive behaviour

intense but unstable relationships with others





What are the associated feelings of BPD?

Mental health charity Mind outlined eight feelings that could be tied to BPD. However, it's important to note that the feelings are not restricted to BPD and to always make a GP appointment if any of the following persist. They include:

Feeling lonely

Overwhelmed by the strength of your emotions and how quickly they change

Like there's something inherently wrong with you, and that it's your fault if bad things happen to you because you deserve them

Like you're a bad person, or not a real person at all

That you don't know what you want from life, or what you like or dislike

Empty, numb or like you have no purpose

Like your feelings are impossible to understand or describe

Like you're a child in an adult world

The charity added that these can sometimes lead to behaviours such as overspending or binge eating, turning to drugs, alcohol or smoking to cope with emotions, quitting or avoiding activities in fear of failing, frequently changing jobs, hobbies or plans, and keeping very busy so you're never alone.





What are the treatment options for BPD?

People with BPD are generally offered psychological or medical treatment.

These can include a range of individual and/or group psychotherapy from trained professionals working with the community mental health team (CMHT).

"Over time, many people with BPD overcome their symptoms and recover," the NHS explained. "Additional treatment is recommended for people whose symptoms return."





What to do if concerned?

Make an appointment with the GP if experiencing symptoms of BPD. They will likely ask you about your feelings, recent behaviour and how the symptoms are impacting your life and wellbeing.

Free mental health support, information and guidance can also be found on the Mind website. You can also find a full list of helplines here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.