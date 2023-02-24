YouTube now gives creators like Mr. Beast the power to dub their videos

YouTube is now giving creators the ability to dub their videos in other languages to attract more international viewers. The video-sharing platform has been testing its multi-language audio feature for the past year with one of YouTube's most prolific creators, MrBeast.

YouTube Product Manager Ritz Campbell explained how YouTube invited MrBeast and a small group of creators to test-drive the new language feature.

In a blog post, Campbell wrote: "Because his content is so wide-reaching, over the past year we’ve asked MrBeast and a small group of creators to help our team test a new feature that lets creators add multi-language audio to their videos.

"Since then, MrBeast has already dubbed his most popular videos in 11 languages and is hoping to bring more international viewers to his main channel through the feature," Campbell continued.

Previously, creators had to produce multiple channels to upload videos in multiple languages. MrBeast, for example, created channels for dubbed videos in different languages, including French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Japanese. Viewers can now select the available language of choice in the audio settings of each video.

MrBeast, who has 135 million subscribers, explained to YouTube creator Rene Ritchie that the ability to combine all of his international channels onto his main channel will "supercharge" his videos.

"Having a lot of different channels is just honestly a lot more work," MrBeast said. "It's much easier just to run one channel than 12."

So far, the multi-language tool has brought positive results. YouTube has seen 3,500 multi-language videos uploaded in over 40 languages.

YouTube is reporting that the creators testing the multi-language tool saw over 15 percent of watch time coming from the channel's non-primary language video. Furthermore, viewers watched over 2 million hours of dubbed videos this past January.

The multi-language tool is now being offered to thousands of more creators, which MrBeast believes will benefit the viewer in the long run.

"It's a lot simpler for the fans," MrBeast added. "Whether you're in Mexico, you're in Brazil, you're in India - all the dubs are in one place, on one video. So it's also just a lot simpler for people to understand."

