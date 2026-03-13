The 2026 awards season in 5 inspiring photos

Chris Pizzello, a staff photojournalist for The Associated Press in Los Angeles, dedicates his year to capturing hundreds of entertainment events – from red carpet glamour to intimate portraits. For him, awards season is the culmination, a period where he documents pivotal moments in celebrity lives, from the triumphs of Beyoncé and Bad Bunny at the Grammys to the infamous envelope snafu and 'The Slap' at the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, Pizzello offered a glimpse into his favourite images from the 2026 season thus far.

Critics Choice Awards: Amy Madigan’s Surprise

The Critics Choice Awards in January offer a rare opportunity for photographers, placing them directly among the celebrity tables, a stark contrast to the usual distant vantage points requiring "massive, bazooka-like 600 mm lenses on monopods". Pizzello aims to capture the instant reactions of winners, a personal favourite. He recounts predicting Teyana Taylor for Supporting Actress, having focused his lens on her as her film, One Battle After Another, had been garnering numerous critics’ accolades. However, when Amy Madigan was announced for Weapons, he swiftly pivoted, capturing her genuine surprise. He particularly cherishes "the reactions of the folks at the table around her, especially her young co-star Cary Christopher in the shades."

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello,









Golden Globes: Teyana Taylor, Triumphant

Teyana Taylor stands out as the most ebullient nominee of the 2026 awards season, a refreshing change from the "slog" that often drains the energy of others by March. Pizzello notes her as the red carpet star, "the most fashionable, the most energetic and just the plain happiest to be here". He observes that "the entertainment photographers all wake up when she arrives for the red carpet, and she definitely knows what she’s doing out there." At the Golden Globes, after winning Supporting Actress for her performance in One Battle After Another, Taylor’s "exuberance" was palpable even without seeing her face, as she delivered a series of "lively and fun" poses, culminating in a triumphant stance.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello,









Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Connecting with Ethan Hawke

The Oscar nominees luncheon, customarily held at the storied Beverly Hilton, offers a more relaxed atmosphere, with media outlets vying for brief portraits. Pizzello describes it as "a bit of a crapshoot", requiring readiness for any nominee. Best Actor nominee Ethan Hawke, star of Blue Moon, was an early visitor to the AP studio, arriving before the lighting was even "fine-tuned". To quickly establish rapport during these short sessions, Pizzello recalled how he felt Hawke was "robbed a few years ago" for his performance in Paul Schrader's First Reformed, a sentiment Hawke "chuckled and said he agreed" with. Hawke’s ability to "chat and pos[e] at the same time" allowed for a "relaxed, spontaneous" portrait, capturing him laughing mid-conversation.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello,









Grammys: Justin Bieber Strips It Down

The Grammys are typically a spectacle of "elaborate sets, constant lighting and costume changes, pyrotechnic displays and sometimes a cast of hundreds running around the stage for just a single production number". Justin Bieber’s performance, however, was a "radical move", appearing onstage "wearing nothing but a guitar and his boxers". Initially, Pizzello focused on tight shots of Bieber "moodily leaning into his microphone", but as he switched lenses, he captured the broader context: "a lone, small figure alone on the stage, dimly lit by a spotlight overhead". This image, of the "boxer-clad Bieber in front of a sea of black", aimed to convey the immense courage required to perform so vulnerably before a global audience.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello









Actor Awards: Michael B. Jordan, Mind-Blown

Awards season had become "too predictable" for lead actor categories, with Jessie Buckley and Timothée Chalamet seemingly assured of wins. While Buckley secured her expected victory at the Actor Awards, a significant surprise unfolded when Viola Davis took the stage to present Male Actor in a Leading Role. Pizzello, focused on Chalamet, had considered Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another as the only potential upset, given he was an early favourite before Chalamet’s "electrifying turn in Marty Supreme. However, Davis called Michael B. Jordan’s name for "Sinners", causing the ballroom to erupt. Pizzello captured Jordan’s "genuinely gobsmacked reaction", describing the moment as "like seeing a fairly conventional Hollywood film with an out-of-nowhere twist ending."