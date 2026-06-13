While the Democratic Party is represented by a donkey, the Republican Party’s logo is an elephant. And when the Texas branch of the party held its convention this week and decided to bring out a live elephant, that ended up going exactly as you would expect.

Texas Tribune reporter Alejandro Serrano shared a video of the animal being paraded through the convention hall on Saturday after a speech by Texas governor Greg Abbott, except it decided to stop at one point and urinate all over the floor.

Ah.

Reacting to the footage, one account wrote that Armando Iannucci’s sitcom Veep “wasn’t absurdist enough”.

Political strategist turned content creator Mike Nellis made a similar point, tweeting: “An elephant urinating all over the Texas Republican Party convention is funnier than anything the Veep writers could have come up with”:

“Everything about this scene captures the absurdity and moral repugnance of the modern Republican Party,” commented YouTuber J Aubrey:

One account claimed “The Simpsons did it again”, referencing an episode of the animated series titled “Bart Gets an Elephant” in which an elephant storms through a convention complete with banners that say “we want what’s worst for everyone” and “we’re just plain evil”:

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted: “Parading an elephant through this room is such an apt reflection of today’s Texas GOP”:

And the Texas Democrats said it was “the perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party”:

The Republican Party of Texas has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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