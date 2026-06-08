The sexist criticism once levelled at Kamala Harris as a reason for her not to become president is now being put to Donald Trump .

US president Trump sparked huge reaction online when he crashed out mid-interview and then walked out in a huff.

The incident occurred during an NBC News interview when reporter Kristen Welker pressed Trump on his repeated conspiracy about a rigged election. When Welker requested that Trump produce the evidence, he proceeded to label her “crooked” and “stupid”.

“Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough. Thank you darling. Have a good time,” Trump said, before walking off the set.

Trump’s response reminded people of the oft-used (and hypocritical) critique against women who have run for president: they’re too “emotional”.

“I love how so many people think women are too emotional to be president and still support this little snowflake,” someone pointed out.

Another wrote: “Remember when we were told women were too emotional to be president.”

The press office for Gavin Newsom posted: “Trump is too emotional to be president.”

Someone else said: “Y’all said Kamala Harris was ‘too emotional’ to be President of the United States, when this is Donald Trump.

Mf gets all whiny after being asked a question, then leaves like a big a** baby. Everything he does is based off HIS emotions, literally.”

Another said: “I don’t ever want to hear ‘bUt WoMeN aRe ToO eMoTiOnAl To Be PrEsIdEnT’ ever again.”

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