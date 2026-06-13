UFC Freedom 250: What to know about Trump's cage fight taking place at White House

The last place you'd expect to see an organised fight (and not a political one) is the White House - but that's exactly what Donald Trump has ordered for his 80th birthday.

The first ever UFC fight is set to take place at the official presidential residence on Sunday (14 June), with a makeshift arena known as The Claw erected specially on the South Lawn.

14 elite fighters will go head-to-head during the event, originally announced in August last year, in what the president has already dubbed “the greatest show on earth".

4,000 spectators are expected to attend the fight, aptly named 'Freedom Fight 250' in honour of the USA's 250th birthday on 4 July.

It hasn't come without its controversies, however, with the pre-event press conference drawing criticism for "disrespecting" the Lincoln Memorial.

UFC chief Dana White, who is a long-time friend of Trump, hosted the press conference - and abruptly ended it after Josh Hokit referenced Ilia Topuria’s divorce.

Here's what we know ahead of the big day...

Who is fighting in the Freedom Fight 250 at the White House?

Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Heavyweight Interim Title Bout: Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight Bout: Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis

Lightweight Bout: Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus

Featherweight Bout: Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia

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How can I watch the UFC Freedom Fight 250?

You can watch the fights across a number of channels and streaming platforms, including Paramount+, HBO Max, and TNT Sports.

What time is the UFC Freedom Fight 250?

If you're in the US, the event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday (14 June), while in the UK, you'll want to tune in from 1am BST on Monday morning (15 June).

Why is there a UFC fight happening at the White House?

White has revealed that Trump called him and had another person in mind to help plan the big event with him.

"When he called me and asked me to do it, he said, 'I want Ivanka in the middle of this,'" White recalled to CBS Mornings. "So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."

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