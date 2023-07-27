Experts are warning against dangerous ‘Barbie Feet’ trend

Experts are warning against the Barbie Feet TikTok trend and social media users attempt to recreate an iconic shot from the movie.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film has smashed box offices since it was released on Friday 21 July, having the biggest debut in 2023 so far.

For months, the fans’ anticipation has taken over social media and it shows no sign of slowing following the film's release.

But, experts are warning against a “dangerous” recreation of a scene from the film that's been dubbed the Barbie Feet challenge.

What is the Barbie Feet challenge?

The challenge takes direct inspiration from the film and a particular scene that was included in the official teaser.

It showed the film’s lead actor Margot Robbie stepping out of a pair of high heels. Her foot stayed in the same position, with the high arch that Barbie dolls are known to have.

Barbie - Main Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland www.youtube.com

On TikTok, users have been doing their own attempts at the challenge, with the hashtag #BarbieFeet racking up almost 51 million views.

@sophiawebster Hey Barbie 🎀🌸💖 this Barbie only wears butterfly shoes 🦋 #butterfly #barbie #heybarbie #hibarbie #barbiemovie #barbiefeet #barbieshoes #barbiedoll #dollshoes #dollfeetchallenge #barbieoutfit

But, health experts have warned that the trend has the potential to be dangerous and have advised against doing it too much.

Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus, DPM, RPhs, FACFAS, and a board-certified podiatrist at the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, told the New York Post: “Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman’s legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video.”

She continued: “However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use.”

Schoenhaus also warned that prolonged positioning of the foot in the high arched-position can result in muscle and spine issues by putting strain on the lower back.

Speaking about how the footage was filmed, Robbie told The Project that there was no CGI or special effects used.

She explained: “There’s no special effects, you’d be amazed how few [special effects] there are in this film actually. We didn‘t do that many takes of it, a couple of takes and I kind of held on to a bar so I was sturdy when I stepped.”

“We just put double-sided tape on the floor so that my shoes stayed still and I did have a pedicure that morning.”

