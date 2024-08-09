The newBorderlands film seemingly went down like a lead balloon after being flooded with one-star reviews online.

The sci-fi film features the likes of Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis, and takes inspiration from the popular video game.

Co-written and directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands follows the journey of a famed bounty hunter and a team of misfits. They battle alien monsters and bandits as a team and uncover an explosive secret.

The film was only released on 8 August and has already been inundated with poor reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Marred by borrowed ideas and uninspired execution, Borderlands squanders any and all of its potential," one read, while another critic penned: "Borderlands is the empty loot box of video game movies, promising a lot but delivering no rewards."

"A loud, inane and overproduced mess that should've stayed a video game," a third critic wrote.

Another harsh review read: "Like the wasteland planet on which we spend most of the movie, avoid Borderlands at all costs."

At the time of writing, the film has secured a six per cent rating.

Elsewhere, Darren Movie Reviews called it "not bad, but utterly forgettable," adding: "There is potential for great world-building, but it never happens due to a rushed and dull screenplay; the set design is impressive but the film looks cheap due to poor CGI."

Critic Matthew Simpson said Borderlands was "really bad."

"I really wanted to like it, but an uninspired plot and several phoned in performances, plus being stuck in a weird place where it looks both expensive and cheap at the same time make it a huge misfire," he added.

