Dan Walker compared to Alan Partridge for question about an 11-year-old with a knife

It just shows how well observed Steve Coogan’s comedy character Alan Partridge is, when time after time broadcasters and pundits continue to accidentally resemble North Norfolk’s finest DJ.

We have Dan Walker to thank for an instant classic “accidental Partridge” moment, when the host asked a question about an 11-year-old with a knife which has sent social media into hysterics.

The Channel 5 news reader posed a question to his followers on Twitter which left most people baffled – and bore more than a passing resemblance to something Partridge would ask on his radio phone-ins.

“If an 11-year-old is brandishing a knife… is it ok to taser them?” Walker wrote.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Not only did it remind us of a classic viral video, but it also had people reacting in their droves online.

“Sorry, is this an actual live situation you’re in?” one asked, to which Walker replied: “Thankfully not Bruce.”

Another joked: “What kind of sandwich are they making?”

“Let them butter their toast first,” one more said.

The tweet was seemingly in relation to an incident which took place earlier this week. The police watchdog is investigating after an 11-year-old boy holding a knife was tasered during a stand-off at a holiday park. Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Craig Tara Caravan Park near Ayr at about 11.15pm on Wednesday March 22.

Walker isn’t the only one to have been compared to Partridge over recent weeks.

Getty/BBC

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was compared to him after discussing his favourite band… The Beatles.

The PM was asked to name his favourite musical group, and he told GB News reporter Darren McCaffrey that his favourite band was the fab four.

In one telling scene from I’m Alan Partridge, the Norwich-based radio DJ is asked what his favourite Beatles album is.

“Tough one. I think I’d have to say the best of the Beatles,” he replies.

The beef between Mick Lynch and Richard Madeley also recently took another development after the union boss said the presenter should be cast in an “Alan Partridge pantomime” – referring to his frequent Partridge-isms on air.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.