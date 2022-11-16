Rishi Sunak has been compared to Alan Partridge after discussing his favourite band… The Beatles.

The PM was asked to name his favourite musical group, and he GB News reporter Darren McCaffrey that his favourite band was the fab four.

Instantly, people compared him to Steve Coogan’s comedy creation due to one moment from the classic sitcom.

In one telling scene from I’m Alan Partridge, the Norwich-based radio DJ is asked what his favourite Beatles album is.

“Tough one. I think I’d have to say the best of the Beatles,” he replies.

After Sunak’s comments came to light on Tuesday, people couldn’t help but see the similarities between the PM and Partridge.

Alan Partridge - What´s Your Favourite Beatles Album? www.youtube.com

It’s not the first time Sunak has been compared to Partridge, either.

The 42-year-old was mocked online after a video resurfaced of him telling school pupils he is a “total coke addict” last year, before clarifying he meant Coca-Cola and not cocaine.

In the footage, the chancellor can be seen telling two schoolboys: “I’m a Coke addict. A total Coke addict.”

After a brief pause he clarifies: “Coca-Cola addict. Just for the record. Just to be totally clear. I am a Coca-Cola addict. I have seven fillings to show for it.”

