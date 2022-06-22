The world's greatest festival is back after a two-year break.

Glastonbury's gates opened shortly after 8am on Wednesday (22 June) as festival-goers shared their excitement ahead of the five-day event.

Colgan, a 34-year-old technical manager, who will be joined by his wife at the festival on Thursday, told the PA news agency: “It’s genuinely like a dream.

“It sounds a bit sad, but it is. Glastonbury, for the past seven years, has been our thing. Me and my wife came first, and then brought a few friends along, brought a few more, and now there’s about 12 of us that come and camp together.

“And it genuinely is the best place on Earth. It really is."

Another attendee said, “I love just feeling really removed from work and all that stuff. You’re here. Your phone’s off. It’s like being on a different planet almost… Glastonbury is massive. It’s got a culture, and everyone’s so stoked.”

The 50th year celebration at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, will boast over 3,000 performers with headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

With everyone in full (festival) swing, Indy100 looks at Glastonbury's best – and worst – performances.

Oasis – 1994

A then-fresh-faced Oasis hit the Glastonbury stage on Sunday 26 June 1994 and soon became one of the festival's biggest talking points.

The young Gallagher brothers asked the crowd: “Are you lot gonna wake up for some proper songs?” before launching into 'Cigarettes and Alcohol', 'Live Forever' and 'Fade Away'.

Following the show, Noel told American journalist Liza Kumjian-Smith: “I enjoyed it; I think it went down really well. There were about 15, 20,000 or something like that. It was good – biggest show I’ve ever done, so quite proud, really.”

Oasis - Live Forever (Glastonbury 1994) www.youtube.com









David Bowie – 2000

Bowie's Glastonbury set is considered one of the best in the festival's history. A quarter of a million people were said to be packed into the Pyramid Stage with his iconic hits 'Changes', 'Life On Mars?', 'Ashes to Ashes', 'Starman' and many more.





David Bowie - Life on Mars (Glastonbury 2000) www.youtube.com









Paul McCartney – 2004

One of the world’s greatest living songwriters will be making his Glastonbury return this year.

He last hit the stage in 2004 and completely stole the show with throwback Beatles tracks and passionate solos. McCartney also squeezed in a heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate George Harrison with a version of 'All Things Must Pass'.





Paul McCartney - Hey Jude (Live Glastonbury 2004) (High Quality video) (HD) www.youtube.com









Jay Z – 2008

“They said you guys are not into hip-hop," the rapper said. "I got one question: where’s the love?”

In the run-up to the event, Noel Gallagher told the BBC: “I’m sorry, but Jay-Z? No chance. Glastonbury has the tradition of guitar music … I’m not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It’s wrong.”

Jay Z proceeded to gently mock Noel with a version of 'Wonderwall' followed by '99 Problems', as the crowd erupted into a sea of cheers.





Jay-Z - Wonderwall/99 Problems (Glastonbury 2008) www.youtube.com









Stormzy – 2019

In what was rumoured to be the most expensive Glastonbury set, Stormzy certainly pulled out all the stops with ballet dancers, a Banksy stab-vest and Chris Martin.

His historic set was soon praised by musicians, politicians, and fans.

Grammy-award-winning singer Adele said on Instagram: “I’m so proud of him, Stormzy just monumentally headlined Glastonbury in his own right with one album!! The first Grime artist ever to do so, you respected everyone that opened the door for you whilst opening a huge one yourself.”

He became the first black British solo artist to ascend to the revered Glastonbury headline slot.

Stormzy - Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2 (Glastonbury 2019) www.youtube.com









And now, for the worst...





Evan Dando – 1995

Fans were furious when The Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando rocked up two hours late.

They launched into an impromptu acoustic set as festival-goers waited for Portishead to come on.



The Lemonheads - Glastonbury 1994 www.youtube.com





Mansun – 1997

Technical difficulties and a stage rapidly sinking into mud meant the rockers were unable to mark the release of their debut album Attack of the Grey Lantern with a full Glastonbury set.

In an interview Dominic Chad said: "We weren't shocked in as much when you turn up to a festival like that and it's basically how ever many miles from anywhere and they're trying to sort of run power out into the middle of a farm to power up a band and a huge light show, sometimes something is gonna go wrong."





Mansun - 'Stripper Vicar' live at Glastonbury www.youtube.com









Dogstar – 1999

Much adored Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves joined his band on stage in 1999 – a few months after the release of The Matrix.

Things soon took a turn when he mumbled a few words and ended up being pelted with fruit.









Morrissey – 2011



The former Smiths frontman gave the impression he didn't want to be there.

“I’ll try to sing as fast as I can as I know you’re here to see U2,” he told the crowd. After the crowd booed at the mention of the Irish pop giants’ name he added: “I know that – we know that…”







Morrissey - Everyday Is Like Sunday - Glastonbury 2011 www.youtube.com









The Wombles – 2011

Glastonbury has all different types of music that caters to different festival-goers' tastes.

However, people were seriously confused when the nostalgic furry critters hit stage.

The Wombles - Remember You're A Womble (Live at Glastonbury 2011) www.youtube.com









Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band – 2014

Yoko Ono made her Glastonbury debut – and she certainly made an impression.

She launched into howls, grunts and primal screams in what has been described as the worst Glastonbury performance ever.





Glastonbury takes place between 22 June – 26 June 2022.

