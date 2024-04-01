Jax Jones delivers 90s nostalgia with Pokémon and Zoe Wees ‘Never Be Lonely’ collab

Playing Pokémon games is a fond childhood memory for many, including Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum DJ and producer Jax Jones who has since teamed up with the iconic brand and German singer Zoe Wees for what he has described as his “best collaboration.”

“I've had a relationship [with Pokémon] as a fan since I was a kid,” Jones told indy100.

“The first one, the very first time it came out on the Gameboy, it was just such a big part of my life,” he said, before recalling to fans in a social media post he’s been playing the games since Pokémon Red came out in 1996.

It’s not the first time Jones has worked with The Pokémon Company International as his song Phases featuring Sinead Harnett was released as part of the Pokémon 25: The Album, to celebrate 25 years of Pokemon in 2021 which also included tracks from J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Vince Staples, Mabel, Tierra Whack, Katy Perry, Post Malone, and Louane.

For his latest Pokémon project, Jones explained how he had the idea for Never Be Lonely "for a while" and wanted to do something “donk-inspired with a bit of a nineties throwback to it.”

“I was waiting for the right time to put it out because not all music is for that moment.”

And the timing worked out since Jones had been on the hunt for an artist to sing the vocals on the track, he just so happened to hear songs by German singer Zoe Wees play in the hotel he was staying at in Singapore.

“I heard some of her [Wees’s] tracks in the hotel that I was in at Marina Bay Sands and I’ve heard the song before but I was vibing with it,” he said.

“I was looking for a vocal so we reached out to her and I flew out to Hamburg to record the vocals.”

When it came to sharing the song with Pokémon, the producer noted how the brand “just loved the song so much and wanted to continue working together again.”

As a childhood fan of the games, Jones explained why his connection to Pokémon has stood the test of time due to the “community” and “creativity” the brand has cultivated over the past couple of decades and these are aspects he has applied to his own music career.

“I love how it was all about community and exploration and embracing that part as a creative, and finding inspiration, those are still things that I try to follow today. To be welcomed by a brand that's still going strong after all these years is something that you could only wish for,” he commented with a smile.

Since the release of the song on February 9, Never Be Lonely has been streaming over 8.1 million times on Spotify, and the music video has received 4.9m views.

“It has been great,” Jones commented on the reaction to the song since its release last month. “The video in particular has been well received it’s done crazy views already and people seem to really love the relationship.

“I'm really proud of what we've made and that we can bring Zoe’s talent and do something together and it's kind of working well all over Europe which is what I was hoping for the song.”

If you love all things, bright, colourful and futuristic, then you’ll no doubt enjoy the accompanying music video for Never Be Lonely which of course where Pokémon legend, Pikachu himself makes an appearance.

When it came to shooting a music video, Jones knew he wanted KC Locke on board as he is a "big fan" of the director who has notably worked with artists such as Aitch, David Guetta and Little Mix, and was able to "work freely and creatively as possible" to nail the space concert concept.







Jax Jones, Zoe Wees - Never Be Lonely (Official Video) www.youtube.com

"We worked with him [Locke] on this because I wanted to do something CGI related and we created a world in outer space and the idea was meant to be the last concert," Jones detailed.

"We beam up everybody to participate with me and Zoe while Pikachu is also beamed up as well to put the icing on the cake. So he felt like the right person because he’s technically ambitious and he went to town and a huge team was involved and I’m super proud of his work."

To further add to the nostalgic vibes of the song, Jones recently teamed up with another German singer Cascada, best known for her noughties dance hits Everytime We Touch and Evacuate the Dancefloor.

"When I first heard her vocal I was blown away, what a voice," Jones wrote in an Instagram post announcing the release Never Be Lonely (Cascada Remix) which dropped on March 8 as he filmed the process of recording the vocals.





Since his collaboration and long-lasting passion for Pokémon, I had to ask Jones if he had a favourite Pokémon.

"Obviously I have to say Pikachu right?" the producer said with a laugh, after all the Mouse Pokémon featured in his music video... but there was another favourite that also got a mention.

"My favourite from the starter three was a Squirtle," he added.



"We’re a bit obsessed with Squirtle in my house, the first evolution of Squirtle at the start, before he becomes Blastoise is just so cool and so cute."

"And we collected a lot of Squirtle artwork in our house in particular for example Daniel Arsham Squirtle collaboration."

As a father to two young daughters, he also shared how they too have become Pokeman fans themselves.

"Yeah, they love it," Jones said. "They’re a bit young to watch the series but we've listened to all the songs as you can imagine and they've come to meet several of the Pokémon via my work now which is great."

"My eldest daughter has come to the video shoots and given Pikachu cuddles. Talking about now and they just left and I think Pokémon came up for her on YouTube, she said ‘Dad look it's Pikachu from your work!’"

Jones's latest single comes off the back of some notable hits including Where Did You Go? featuring MNEK, Joel Corry x Jax Jones - OUT OUT (feat. Charli XCX & Saweetie), Whistle featuring Calum Scott, and Instruction ft. Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don.

The 36-year-old also collaborated on the hit You Don't Know Me with RAYE who recently made Brit Awards history after she took home six awards (album, artist, song and songwriter of the year, as well as best new artist and R&B act).

"I like to think that I rubbed off on her a bit," Jones joked. "I’m happy for her I think she's worked really hard awesome and crazy talented so, for me, I'm grateful that I’m part of that journey as well.

Following his Never Be Lonely release, Jones shared his excitement to release more music this year.

"I'm in a really creative part of my life travelling a lot more reconnecting," he said, as he called in from Thailand. "I’m Malaysian Chinese so spending more time out here [this part of the world] it's been quite inspiring."

Documenting the creative process in a "diary format" is also something Jones has been keen to do, which is clear to see from his social media.

"I’m just planning to put a lot of music this year as it is or when I finish it and work towards an album towards the end of the year," he concluded.

Never Be Lonely and Never Be Lonely - Cascada Remix are both out on streaming platforms now.



