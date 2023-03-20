John Wick 4 to be dedicated to Lance Reddick after star's untimely death

The upcoming movie John Wick: Chapter 4 will be dedicated to the memory of Lance Reddick, after the actor died at the age of 60.

He was known for playing Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York City and confidante of protagonist John Wick in the movie series.

It’s been confirmed that star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski will honour the actor by dedicating the upcoming movie to him.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," Reeves and Stahelski said in a statement.

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends.

Reddick will be remembered by the filmmakers Getty Images





"We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

On Friday (17 March), it was announced that Reddick had died suddenly, of natural causes.



“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” wrote his wife Stephanie Reddick in a statement shared on her husband’s social media accounts. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day.





“I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

Reddick was also well known for his role in The Wire, playing Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is a third sequel to the hit 2014 action thriller. It will be released in cinemas on 24th March.

