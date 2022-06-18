The iconic British songstress Kate Bush has, against all odds, returned to the top of the UK charts with her classic single 'Running Up That Hill' which has had a resurgence in popularity after it was played on Netflix's Stranger Things.

The song was originally released in 1985 and featured on her acclaimed album 'Hounds of Love'. Although the song has remained popular with her fans and music lovers since then it has garnered a new generation of fans after it was included in a dramatic scene in season four of the popular sci-fi show.

Thanks to the wonders of technology and streaming services the song has rocketed back up the charts and on Friday it was confirmed that Bush has toppled 'As It Was' by Harry Styles from the top spot.

If that wasn't impressive enough the 63-year-old managed to break three records simultaneously by returning back to the top of the charts, as reportedly by the Official Charts Company.

First things first, Bush now holds the longest gap between number-one singles for one artist with 44 years. Her last number one was 'Wuthering Heights' which topped the charts in 1978. This record surpasses the previous holder Tom Jones who had 42 years between his songs 'Green Green Grass of Home' and charity the single '(Barry) Islands in the Stream.'

Bush's second record is Running Up That Hill has taken the longest amount of time to reach number one after its initial release. When the song was first released in 1985 it reached a high of number nine. That means it has taken 37 years to climb eight places higher and claim the top spot. The previous record was held by Wham whose festive classic 'Last Christmas' took 36 years to reach number one.

And lastly, Bush is now the oldest female to ever reach number one at the age of 63 years and 11 months. She beats the previous record set by Cher who was 52 when Believe dominated the charts in 1998. Bush is now fifth on the all-time list of singers to claim a UK number one behind Louis Armstrong, Tom Jones, Elton John and Captain Tom Moore.

Bush, whose last record was 2011's 50Words for Snow, has been a reclusive figure for most of her fame but has, in recent weeks responded to her resurgence in popularity. She first thanked all the new fans of the song who had discovered it through Stranger Things after it re-entered the top 10.

After the song finally got to number one she wrote on her website: "The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults. In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.

"By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.

"I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.

"I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force. I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No 1 in such an unexpected way."

