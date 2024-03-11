Messi the Dog clapping at Oscars is best thing you'll see today

A saying in showbiz goes 'never work with children or animals' - but it was a dog who stole the show at the 2024 Oscars.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night, scooping seven of the 13 awards it was nominated for, with Poor Things winning four and Barbie just the one, for best song What Was I Made For?



But Messi the dog, who stars in Anatomy of a Fall which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, went viral after he clapped during Robert Downey Jr's acceptance speech for winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Oppenheimer.

Anatomy of a Fall is introduced on IMDb as a film where 'a woman is suspected of murder after her husband's death; their half-blind son faces a moral dilemma as the main witness' and Messi plays Snoop in the crime thriller.



He's the family's dog in the movie and, without giving away any spoilers, plays a huge role in a key scene in the film, which is reported to have left many experts and viewers questioning how he was trained to do it.

And once again, at the Oscars, he grabbed headlines for clapping during Downey Jr's acceptance speech.

It's a video that's doing the rounds on social media, with X / Twitter user Spencer Althouse posting the clip in disbelief, saying: "They really had Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, applauding Robert Downey Jr after his acceptance speech lol."

And a number of users commented on that post, saying it was an 'unforgettable Oscars moment'.









