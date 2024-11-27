The Moana 2 reviews are in - and people have the same criticism

The reviews for the sequel Moana 2have started to pour in online and it seems people have been left feeling unsatisfied.

Originally envisioned as a TV series, plans eventually changed and Disney announced in February it had decided to release the follow-up as a full-length movie in cinemas.

One of the many reasons why Moana garnered rave reviews in 2016 was because of its originality. Instead of being inspired by a European fairytale, like Cinderella or Snow White, Disney instead paid tribute to Polynesian mythology.

Moana made a huge splash, warming the hearts of children and adults alike with its tale of adventure, empowerment and music. Tasked with following in the footsteps of Frozen, it managed to make an impact. There was a lot of hope and intrigue riding on this film.

So far, people have said it's 'obvious' that the film was originally meant to be a Disney+ series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger touched on the format change during the company’s latest earnings call that Moana 2 came to be after executives were blown away by the early footage when it was a TV show. “We were impressed with what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” he said, per Variety .

Moanaventures to the far seas of Oceana in the second film after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors. Does Moana 2 have a post-credits scene? Yes, and it's major as it sets up a potential Moana 3. The scene features villain Nalo, who has been described by viewers as the film’s very on Thanos, and new character Matangi, who serves Nalo. It shows Matangi getting told off by Nalo after helping Moana and Maui, and Nalo then declares revenge.

Although the film's mixed reviews may startle some Disney execs, the studio is betting big on making Moana into a franchise. A live-action adaption is on the way, with Dwayne Johnson returning as the deity Maui. Production is underway, with Catherine Laga’aia taking on the titular role. It is slated to be released on 10 July, 2026.

