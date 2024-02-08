Disney's hit film Moana is returning to screens later this year for a fun-fuelled sequel – and people are already getting chills over the 16-second trailer.

On Wednesday (7 February), Walt Disney Company Chief executive Bob Iger announced the return of people's favourite Disney character in a statement.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise," he said. "And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November."

The official plot reads: "Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.



"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

The film is set to release on 27 November 2024.

Shortly after the big reveal, Moana 2 took over timelines across the globe, with one excited fan writing: "Omg I've got chills."

Another passionate X/Twitter user chimed in: "SHAKING CRYING THROWING UP OMG."

A third added: "Moana is one of those movies that is such a classic it doesn’t need a sequel but I will be tuning in regardless!"

Meanwhile, one user humoured: "Can't believe we are getting Moana 2 before GTA 6."





