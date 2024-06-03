New Nicolas Cage horror movie is so 'insane' it's reducing viewers to tears

Nicolas Cage is having a career renaissance, and his latest project might be the most unhinged movie he’s ever made.

The actor has made a series of intriguing film choices over recent years, including vampire movie Renfield, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pig, Mandy and Dream Scenario.

Now, his latest horror movie is getting a lot of people very excited – and, in some cases, reducing people to tears.

He stars in Longlegs alongside Maika Monroe, who is best known for her performance in It Follows. Monroe plays an FBI agent on the hunt for a serial killer, with the film featuring occult themes.

The movie received a surprise screening at the Beyond Fest film festival in Los Angeles last Friday (May 31) and it’s already provoked a huge reaction online.

Neon

Cage appeared on stage alongside the film’s director and writer Osgood Perkins. Speaking about the movie, Cage said: “People would ask me, ‘How could you not put your face on the [Longlegs] poster or trailer?’ Well I said Longlegs – the being… the monster – is a highly devious subject.”

Social media user Tyler Tompkins was one of the people to react to the screening online. He wrote on Twitter/X: “no lie. longlegs was so insane that a woman behind us started crying halfway thru lmao 10/10 movie.”













Another also said the film had "maybe the scariest first 10 minutes ever".









Longlegs will be released by Neon in the US on July 12.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings