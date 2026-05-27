Obsession is the horror film everyone can't stop talking about - but there's one plot hole even the director himself has pointed out.



The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), who breaks the mysterious 'One Wish Willow' to win his crush's heart, childhood friend Nikk (Inde Navarrette)...and that's exactly what he gets.

But he "soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price," the plot synopsis reads.

The film has become a smash hit since it was released on May 15, already it has made over $80 million at the box office worldwide.

In an interview with Total Film, a particular scene was put to the film's director Curry Barker where the One Wish Willow seller noted how similar to Bear, other people have complained about the results of their wishes, and was asked what kind of wishes other people might have made.

Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2026 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

“It’s kind of a plot hole,” Barker admitted. “Like, it’s something I don’t like to think about too much. Because it totally doesn’t make sense if there’s a world of people just making wishes, it really doesn’t make any sense at all."

He continued, "Like, if the One Wish Willow actually works, which in this lore, then people are just making wishes left and right. There would be some crazy [stuff], like dragons would exist, and the world is pretty normal from what we see in this movie. So, it doesn’t really make sense.”

Barker then shared his own opinion on the topic: “Here’s my take: every time someone makes a wish, they enter into an alternate reality where their wish comes true. So, you’re not experiencing everybody’s wish at the same time. But then, that doesn’t make sense, because [of a scene where] the money falls from the ceiling. Yeah, it’s broken!”

Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2026 FOCUS FEATURES LLC.

Given the film's success, the question is will there be a sequel? Bark seems to have something else in mind.

“What really is exciting to me is maybe an anthology,” he said. “Like a one hour episode. Each episode is a different wish that goes completely off the rails. Maybe I’ll direct the pilot with the same DP [Director of Photography] and then you could invite other filmmakers to kind of give their spin at it, and that would be really cool.”

Obsession is out in cinemas now.



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