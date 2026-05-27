Pitbull puts call out for 'legendary volunteers' for bald cap record attempt

Latin hip hop sensation Pitbull and London's British Summer Time (BST) festival are seeking volunteers for an unusual world record attempt during the star's upcoming performance. They aim to gather the largest number of people wearing bald caps in one place.

The event, scheduled for Friday, 10 July, in Hyde Park, will see fans participate in a bid to secure a Guinness World Records title. The call for assistance was issued via a joint Instagram post from the festival and the 45-year-old singer, whose real name is Armando Perez.

The post read: "In case you missed it, we’re going for a Guinness World Records title with Mr Worldwide, @pitbull and we need a squad of legendary volunteers to help make it official. Your mission (should you choose to accept it), count the shiny-headed Bald-es in the crowd and help us make history."

Organisers have confirmed that both ticket holders and those without tickets are welcome to sign up, emphasising the need for "legends who can count". Volunteers will also be granted access to watch the show after their counting duties are complete. Interested individuals can register via a link on the BST website.

The quirky idea originated from BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, who reportedly texted Pitbull with the suggestion.The artist apparently responded positively, indicating that a member of his team would follow up.

This initiative builds on a recent trend at Pitbull's concerts, where fans have taken to dressing up as him, complete with suits, aviator glasses, and, notably, bald caps, leading to viral videos of packed arenas.

Pitbull is one of several high-profile artists performing at the London festival this summer, joining acts such as Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, American band Maroon 5, and folk-pop group Mumford And Sons. He is widely recognised for hit songs including Fireball, Timber, Time Of Our Lives, and Give Me Everything.