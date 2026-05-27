We’re in a world of wellness overload.

Trying to stay on top of red light therapy, get our eight hours of sleep each night, cold plunge, eliminate processed foods, and detox our bodies can feel like a full-time job in itself.

But in a world of overload - and one where misinformation is rife - it pays to know what’s actually worth your time. Because what’s the point of striving for longevity if you can’t enjoy that so-called bonus years?

It’s a topic that came up during an interview I recently did with world-leading biohacker, Gary Brecka.

The former mortality expert has built a following of millions based on his practical advice for longevity - or as he puts it - living better for longer.

Despite being 55 years old, he claims to have the bioloical age of a 20-year-old, and is currently on track to live to be 120.

Where other biohackers are promoting ozone therapy and stem cell treatments as the hack to a longer life, Brecka’s philosophy lies in simplicity.

It’s a point he echoes when I quiz him on overcoming wellness fatigue - and the biggest longevity myths he wishes we’d all stop believing.

Gary Brecka

“There are plenty of people that are going to live a long, healthy, happy life that do not get into a cold plunge or a sauna”, he tells me.

“We are a byproduct of our habits… If you live a longevity lifestyle, you’re generally focused on sleep, you don’t eat highly-procesed foods, mobility is non-negotiable… you are already set.

“You’re 85 per cent of the way down the field and the other 15 yards can be closed by some of these phenomenal advances in science.”

He goes on to explain that constant, long-term exhaustion of our immune system is where the troubled waters really are, and why many of us can end up with health problems later down the line.

That can involve small, conscious choices that we make that all add up over the years, like deciding between filtered water and tap water, or eating vegetables that are organic versus those laced with pesticides.

“If you want to consume fluoride and chlorine, your body will filter it out at a cost”, he says, adding: “Our God-given immune system is so innately intelligent. It's not only capable of protecting us, it's also capable of policing us, meaning making sure inside the castle walls everything's running properly.

“The more we do to put this invisible fence around ourselves and filter our environment before it makes it to our body, rather than let our body be the filter, the longer we're going to live, and the healthier and the happier we're going to be.

“Choices matter, and it sounds like you're fearmongering, but you're really trying to help people get around the system.

Watch the full, hour-long conversation here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This interview has been edited for clarity

Why not read...

Biohacker Gary Brecka shares one wellness 'hack' we were all wrong about

Interview: World-leading biohacker Gary Brecka on why living to 120 will soon be a 'choice'

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