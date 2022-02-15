Film buffs will be able to vote on who receives a ‘fan favourite’ Oscar this year, as the Academy have announced that Twitter users in the US will be able to throw their support behind their favourite movie from 2021.
Yet just a day after the launch of the #OscarsFanFavourite sweepstake – which will see those who use the hashtag to vote being in with a chance to win tickets to next year’s ceremony – one movie is already rising to the top spot.
Marvel fans were shocked when Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film in Tom Holland’s era as the web slinger, only received one Oscar nomination in the Visual Effects category.
Sony Picture’s highest-grossing movie ever could secure a guaranteed win in one category, though, as Spider-Man supporters flocked to Twitter to back the hit film, which features popular villains from past film series including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.
We’ll be sharing tweets shortly, so it’s worth flagging at this point that if you haven’t seen the film but want to, you might want to stop scrolling to avoid spoilers.
In a statement, the Academy’s vice president for digital marketing, Meryl Johnson, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Make movie history this year with #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment.\n\nHead to http://www.oscarsfanfavorite.com\u00a0 for more information.pic.twitter.com/GCPtespLqP— The Academy (@The Academy) 1644858433
“The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been before.”
While No Way Home is seeing some tough competition from tick, tick… BOOM (starring former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield), the superhero movie is enjoying widespread attention online:
You know what to do, I love you guys. \n\nSpider-Man: No Way Home #OscarsFanFavoritepic.twitter.com/4m1DCoCNzw— Agents of Fandom \ud83c\udf99\ufe0f (@Agents of Fandom \ud83c\udf99\ufe0f) 1644864580
Spider-Man: No Way Home definitely is my #OscarsFanFavorite \n\nI mean, we have 3 Spiders, Benedict Cucumber, Zendaya and freaking Willem Dafoe in the same movie, it IS the movie of the year.pic.twitter.com/Dzpey9oBLL— 18/53 (@18/53) 1644873327
There's only one answer\nSPIDER-MAN : NO WAY HOME\n#OscarsFanFavoritepic.twitter.com/79xnUZ7LtV— Mark 42 \ud83d\udd14\ud83d\udd77\ufe0f (@Mark 42 \ud83d\udd14\ud83d\udd77\ufe0f) 1644859177
Spider-Man: No Way Home was by far the best movie of 2021, my favorite Marvel movie ever made, and the greatest theater experience of my life. #OscarsFanFavoritepic.twitter.com/zVXCIJEkeV— Nathan Smith (@Nathan Smith) 1644878205
no way home was really a once in a lifetime theatre experience \n#SpiderManNoWayHome\u00a0 #OscarsFanFavorite\u00a0 #Sweepstakespic.twitter.com/mlhIHRneUX— hourly tom holland (@hourly tom holland) 1644862072
#OscarsFanFavorite has to be Spider-Man: No Way Home. No I do not care to elaboratepic.twitter.com/oZyeg6N8W4— MG (@MG) 1644872728
it\u2019s only fitting that one of the biggest movies of all time claims this title! #SpiderManNoWayHome\u00a0 #OscarsFanFavorite\u00a0 #Sweepstakespic.twitter.com/F5mH1F7DO7— hourly tom holland (@hourly tom holland) 1644861621
It has to be Spider-Man No Way Home. The true culmination of Spider-Man. It\u2019s a love letter to every person who has always felt seen by this character. It\u2019s encapsulates what it means to be a hero, but most importantly what it means to be human #OscarsFanFavorite #Sweepstakespic.twitter.com/sPPMEDZOUf— Aniq (@Aniq) 1644862489
Others have called for Zack Synder’s Justice League to be crowned ‘fan favourite’, but Decider reports the DC Comics movie is not eligible for consideration.
The fan favourite sweepstake – along with one for the ‘Oscars Cheer Moment’ - is open until 3 March, with this year’s ceremony taking place on 27 March.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.