Film buffs will be able to vote on who receives a ‘fan favourite’ Oscar this year, as the Academy have announced that Twitter users in the US will be able to throw their support behind their favourite movie from 2021.

Yet just a day after the launch of the #OscarsFanFavourite sweepstake – which will see those who use the hashtag to vote being in with a chance to win tickets to next year’s ceremony – one movie is already rising to the top spot.

Marvel fans were shocked when Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film in Tom Holland’s era as the web slinger, only received one Oscar nomination in the Visual Effects category.

Sony Picture’s highest-grossing movie ever could secure a guaranteed win in one category, though, as Spider-Man supporters flocked to Twitter to back the hit film, which features popular villains from past film series including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

We’ll be sharing tweets shortly, so it’s worth flagging at this point that if you haven’t seen the film but want to, you might want to stop scrolling to avoid spoilers.

In a statement, the Academy’s vice president for digital marketing, Meryl Johnson, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony.

“The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been before.”

While No Way Home is seeing some tough competition from tick, tick… BOOM (starring former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield), the superhero movie is enjoying widespread attention online:

Others have called for Zack Synder’s Justice League to be crowned ‘fan favourite’, but Decider reports the DC Comics movie is not eligible for consideration.

The fan favourite sweepstake – along with one for the ‘Oscars Cheer Moment’ - is open until 3 March, with this year’s ceremony taking place on 27 March.

