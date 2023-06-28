The new Superman and Lois Lane actors were accurately predicted 3 years ago

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Superman and Lois Lane respectively, in the new Superman: Legacy beating six other actors to the iconic roles.

The duo will play the DC Comic characters in James Gunn's new film taking over the mantle last played on screen by Henry Cavill and Amy Adams.

On Twitter Gunn wrote: "They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people."

The role of Superman and Clark Kent will by Corenswet's first major lead part in a movie having previously appeared in Pearl and the HBO series We Own This City.

Meanwhile, Brosnahan has previously been seen in House of Cards and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Despite the pair being relatively unknown to wider audiences their casting was amazingly predicted way back in December 2020 by one keen comic book fan.

On December 1 2020, Kunal B wrote: "A #Superman reboot starring David Corenswet as Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Let it be linked to Matt Reeves Batman franchise (not directly, just in the same universe)."

The tweet has resurfaced following the news about Corenswet and Brosnahan and needless to say, people are impressed.

"F**king impressive," one person wrote in response.

Another added: "Bro seeing into the future."

A third person asked him to: "now do James Bond."

A fourth said: "You’re definitely a time traveler."

No release date has been set for Superman: Legacy but it is scheduled to hit cinemas in the summer of 2025.

