Boxing fans across the world have been reacting to the bizarre scenes on Saturday night after the conclusion of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight.
Joshua was well beaten over the 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia, but the evening was overshadowed by his bizarre post-fight outburst.
After it was announced that Usyk had won by split-decision, Joshua stormed off - only to return and grab two of Usyk’s belts and throw them out the ring.
He then proceeded to grab the mic and deliver a rambling speech to the crowd.
\u201cJOSHUA CONFRONTS USYK AFTER DEFEAT \ud83d\ude33\ud83d\ude33\u201d— Sky Sports Boxing (@Sky Sports Boxing) 1661037876
“I am giving you my story,” he said. “I was going to jail. I got bailed and started training my arse off, because if I got sentenced then I would not have been able to fight.
“I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me. This guy is a phenomenal talent, how many belts you got bro, five? We are going to cheer for him. Hip-hip, hooray!"
\u201cAJ has lost the plot \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— West Ham Xtra (@West Ham Xtra) 1661037395
He went on to say: “I studied all your champions, what’s happening there, I don’t know, but I know it’s not nice. There were issues in Ukraine. Klitschko vs Williams. Usyk, under those circumstances, he became champ.
“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston - they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not 14 stone. I am 18 stone, I am heavy.”
Safe to say, the strange scenes provoked a huge reaction on social media, with boxing fans in a state of shock after the events played out.
\u201cAJ\u2019s PR team watching that speech\u2026\n\n#UsykJoshua\n\u201d— Jordan GI (@Jordan GI) 1661037785
\u201cUsyk listening to AJ waffle, not understanding a word\u201d— Chris \ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec (@Chris \ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec) 1661037754
\u201cIf they let AJ on the mic for 2 more minutes he\u2019d have proposed to Usyk\u201d— Dubois (@Dubois) 1661037345
\u201cAJ: \u201cI nearly ended up in jail.. I\u2019ve been through a lot.\u201d \n\nUsyk:\u201d— GW (@GW) 1661041994
\u201cJD and Lynx watching that AJ meltdown\u201d— \ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude43\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude4b\ud835\ude41\ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude4f \ud83d\udca1 (@\ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude43\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude4b\ud835\ude41\ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude4f \ud83d\udca1) 1661038480
\u201cEveryone after AJ\u2019s bollocks \n#AJvsUsyk\u201d— Cameron Twigg (@Cameron Twigg) 1661037812
\u201cAnthony Joshua tomorrow morning when asked about his interview #JoshuaUsyk\u201d— AD\ud83c\udf39 (@AD\ud83c\udf39) 1661037537
\u201cHow hard did Usyk hit Anthony Joshua for my man to start waffling out his ass\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Abdullah Alshdefat (@Abdullah Alshdefat) 1661037511
\u201cAnthony Joshua\u2019s speech was just weird man\n\nAJ- \u2018I don\u2019t know what\u2019s happening in your country, but it ain\u2019t nice\u2019 \n\nThe most Ali G thing anybody has ever said, including Ali G himself #UsykJoshua2\u201d— Ayrton Bracey (@Ayrton Bracey) 1661038090
\u201cAnthony Joshua interrupting the celebration for Usyk #UsykJoshua2\u201d— Fun Guy (@Fun Guy) 1661037221
\u201cusyk after hearing all that joshua waffle\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— \ud835\ude45\ud835\ude64\ud835\ude68\ud835\ude5d\u303d\ufe0f (@\ud835\ude45\ud835\ude64\ud835\ude68\ud835\ude5d\u303d\ufe0f) 1661037152
\u201cEddie hearn tomorrow morning when Anthony Joshua calls about his next fight\u201d— Evie (@Evie) 1661037499
\u201cAnthony Joshua giving his speech offer the fight #UsykJoshua2\u201d— adam fletcher (@adam fletcher) 1661038163
\u201cAJ watching back his minor TED Talk the next day after the Usyk fight\u2026.#UsykJoshua2 #Boxing #Embarrassing\u201d— Gavlaaa (@Gavlaaa) 1661039288
