Boxing fans across the world have been reacting to the bizarre scenes on Saturday night after the conclusion of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight.

Joshua was well beaten over the 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia, but the evening was overshadowed by his bizarre post-fight outburst.

After it was announced that Usyk had won by split-decision, Joshua stormed off - only to return and grab two of Usyk’s belts and throw them out the ring.

He then proceeded to grab the mic and deliver a rambling speech to the crowd.

“I am giving you my story,” he said. “I was going to jail. I got bailed and started training my arse off, because if I got sentenced then I would not have been able to fight.



“I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me. This guy is a phenomenal talent, how many belts you got bro, five? We are going to cheer for him. Hip-hip, hooray!"

He went on to say: “I studied all your champions, what’s happening there, I don’t know, but I know it’s not nice. There were issues in Ukraine. Klitschko vs Williams. Usyk, under those circumstances, he became champ.

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston - they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not 14 stone. I am 18 stone, I am heavy.”

