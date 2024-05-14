Arsenal fans mocked after attempt to disrupt Man City team completely backfires

A group of Arsenal fans have been mocked after their attempt to disrupt the Manchester City team completely backfires.

As the 2023/24 Premier League season reaches its finale, Manchester City are just two games away from winning the title, if they can secure a win in both matches to narrowly beat Arsenal to the top spot.

City take on Tottenham Hotspur at their north London stadium tonight (14 May) and some Arsenal fans used this knowledge to attempt to disrupt the team in their preparations by setting off fireworks in the early hours.

In a clip posted on X/Twitter, a group of Arsenal fans allegedly set off fireworks close to the hotel they believed the City team were staying in, when in fact they were nowhere near it.

The post read: “Arsenal fans setting off fireworks outside the Man City team hotel at 2am last night!

“Plot twist: Man City were not staying at that hotel and will arrive in London this morning. Poor kids wasted their pocket money.”

In the video, three people wearing masks covering their face could be seen handling fireworks while a series of other loud bangs from lit fireworks went off in the background.

Some people pointed out how silly they were not only for the action, but for not realising that the City team weren’t there as kick-off isn’t until 8pm.

“Setting off fireworks for an 8pm kick off and they weren’t even there,” one person pointed out.

Another argued: “ Arsenal fans [being] true to their club, bottled a distraction as well.”

As it stands, Arsenal are top of the league with Manchester City one point behind and with a game in hand.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking