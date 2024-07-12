England have only gone and done it and reached the Euro 2024 final and should you live in London there are plenty of places with gigantic screens where you can watch the match.

Gareth Southgate's men will face Spain in Sunday's final in Berlin and will look to exercise the demons of three years ago where they lost the previous Euros final to Italy on penalties.

England haven't made it easy on themselves, having made hard work of the group stages and requiring last gasp winners over Slovakia and Netherlands, as well as a penalty shootout win against Switzerland to progress to the final.

Yet here they are and Londoners are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to watch the game – here are our picks of the best places to watch the Euro 2024 games in the capital - at least those that still have tickets available.

*Whatever you do, make sure you book well in advance because everywhere will fill up very quickly, and many venues will have sold out ahead of time. Some venues are only playing specific games, too, so be sure to check before heading down*

Big Penny Social – Walthamstow

Big Penny Social in Walthamstow is the UK’s biggest beer hall and will be showing every match on three huge HD screens. As well as the games, there'll be a house band, more than 100 beer taps to satisfy demand and 'pyrotechnics' going off during big moments.

Vinegar Yard – London Bridge

For larger groups, Vinegar Yard right by London Bridge Station will be showing matches on its big al fresco screen (bear in mind that tickets can only be bought here in groups of eight).

Greenwood – Victoria

For an inside option, one of the best sports bars in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action.

Clapham Grand

One of the most eclectic event spaces in the city is gearing up for another major tournament, with Clapham Grand showing all England games during the Euros.

The venue has one of the liveliest places to catch England in action over recent years and the games will be beamed onto the 25ft screen again this summer.

Between the Bridges - South Bank

Head down to the South Bank to watch England games at Between the Bridges. It’s a great place to grab great street food, watch on the three big video walls and take in the atmosphere. Tickets are required and if you’re after one of the unreserved seats it’s recommended to head down early.

Peckham Levels

It’s one of the most dependable nights out in the capital when the football isn’t on, we’d argue, and Peckham Levels is sure to be a great place to watch all the England games this year. The action will be screened on five screens in the bar and food hall during matches.

