British wildcard Fery cheered on by Queen as he books Wimbledon semi-final spot

British wildcard Arthur Fery was cheered on by the Queen as he won his Wimbledon quarter final in straight sets.

The 23-year-old, who grew up only 10 minutes from the All England Club, beat Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli on Centre Court on Wednesday afternoon to make it through to the semi-finals.

Camilla, who made a surprise visit to Wimbledon, was seen supporting Fery from the royal box, wearing a turquoise chiffon dress by designer Anna Valentine.

Camilla clapping after watching Arthur Fery’s victory (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Following his emphatic win, Camilla joined the rest of the crowd to give Fery a standing ovation, smiling as she clapped along.

Fery, who is just the second wildcard in Wimbledon history to make it through to a semi-final, will play men’s second seed, Alexander Zverev on Friday.

Following his victory, Fery told courtside interviewer Lee McKenzie: “I can’t believe it, it’s incredible playing on Centre Court for the second time, the second win.”

Asked how he would be preparing for Friday’s semi-final, he said: “I don’t know as I’ve never been in this position before.

“I’m just going to keep going, I’ve been doing a great for the last 10 days I’m just going to keep going and see where that takes me.”

Fery dropped to the floor after his winning ace, before walking up to the net and shaking hands with his opponent.

The crowd erupted into loud cheers with many onlookers standing to applaud the player.

His parents appeared emotional as they watched alongside US actress Elle Fanning, and adventurer Bear Grylls, among others.

Elle Fanning in the royal box on day 10 of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Bettina and Clive Sanford, from north London, watched the match on Centre Court after getting ballot tickets.

Mrs Sanford said it has been a “fantastic day” and praised Fery’s “calm” demeanour.

Her husband said the match was “amazing”, adding: “He just played with confidence the whole time.”

Liz Hardisty, from West Sussex, was sitting on Henman Hill when Fery made his winning shot.

Reacting to his victory, she said: “It was really exciting and I’m glad I came…

“It was worth coming just to see him, such an underdog, a wild card to get to the semi-final – it’s virtually unheard of.”

The Princess of Wales congratulated Fery on his win and wished him luck for the semi-final.

A memorable day at @Wimbledon. Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many. Wishing you the very best for the next round. 🎾 C https://t.co/uoG82qaRBB — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 8, 2026

She wrote on X: “A memorable day at @Wimbledon. Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many. Wishing you the very best for the next round.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted on X: “What a moment for Arthur Fery. From wild card to Wimbledon semi-finalist, a brilliant performance on the biggest stage. Best of luck in your next match!”

It is 25 years since Goran Ivanisevic famously became the first wildcard to win the men’s singles title, and Fery is now only two wins away from matching that historic achievement.

Having battled through deciding tie-breaks in comeback wins against Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov, 114th-ranked Fery completely outplayed ninth seed Cobolli on Centre Court, winning 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.