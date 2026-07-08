Watch moment Belgium players troll Donald Trump with brilliant goal celebration

USMNT has crashed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 4-1 to Belgium and to rub salt into the wound, the European side trolled US President Donald Trump when celebrating its last goal of the game.

The build up to the round of 16 clash was dominated by FIFA unprecedentedly suspending Folarin Balogun's red card for a year, meaning the USMNT striker was eligible for the Belgium clash despite being sent off in the last round against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking at the White House on Monday (6 July), Trump confirmed he asked FIFA to review the decision as he "didn't think it was a foul" and that he spoke to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump did say he only asked for a review and did not demand the suspension to be revoked.

In a statement on X / Twitter, Infantino confirmed he received a Trump from call but explained: "There was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA's system works and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

There was a huge outcry from a number of organisations about the red card decision, including from UEFA and the Belgian FA, but in the end it didn't matter as the Belgian players did their talking on the pitch and prevailed 4-1.

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score the final goal of the game in injury time at the end of the second half and the players celebrated by mocking Trump's renowned dance, seemingly in a dig towards the US President.

Balogun started for USMNT but did little to influence the game with his Belgian counterpart, Charles De Ketelaere, opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.

USMNT's Malik Tillman made it 1-1 just after 30 minutes but De Ketelaere restored Belgium's lead two minutes later.

Hans Vanaken then scored just before the hour mark to double Belgium's advantage with Lukaku then putting some gloss on the scoreline in injury time.

Belgium play Spain in a World Cup quarter-final on Friday (10 July).

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