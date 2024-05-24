Man who only cares about his golf clubs after home is destroyed receives help

Golf is life – at least it is for one young man who recently went viral for only caring about his golf clubs after his entire house was destroyed.

There were tragic scenes on Tuesday (May 21) when a tornado wreaked havoc on Greenfield, Iowa. Several people were injured and homes were turned to rubble.

However, one high school graduate was interviewed after his house was left destroyed and he only seemed to be upset about his golf clubs.

Speaking to a reporter from news outlet WHO 13, Bradley Gebbie said that he’d miss his set of clubs worth $3,000 more than anything.

He said: “I lost a lot, including my golf clubs. I had, like, three grand into that.”

“I just love golf,” he added, while shouting out some of the biggest golf brands – Taylormade, Titleist and Callaway – and saying he “really” needed a new set.

Thankfully, Callaway reached out and it looks like Gebbie might get a new set after all.

“Happy to help. Shoot us a DM,” the official Callaway account said on Twitter/X, adding: “We’ll get him dialed. If anyone has his handle or contact info… we’re on it.”

It wasn’t just Callaway that offered to help either, with LIV saying they’d be “happy to help” too.

We just hope Gebbie’s situation improves soon and he can get a roof over his head – and enjoy a round of golf with his new clubs too.

