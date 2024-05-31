Chelsea fans react to new home and away kits leak: 'Please do better'

With football fans ever keen to get their hands on the latest kits their club's players will wear in the new season, a video has been posted on social media of what appear to be 'leaked' Chelsea kits for the 2024/25 campaign.

Some clubs tease their new kit for the upcoming season towards the end of a current one and in some cases even wear it for the final fixture of the campaign, like Liverpool did recently.

Chelsea have been known to do this in the past too - since the new ownership took over however, kit news has even rolled over into the season it's being worn.

For example, Chelsea's kits were not available to buy in time for the start of the 2023/24 season and a front of shirt sponsor wasn't agreed in time for the first few games.

Fans then had the option to buy the season's kit with or without the sponsor for the rest of the campaign once the front of shirt sponsor had been agreed.

There hasn't been any official confirmation from the club how the 2024/25 season kits will look but a video posted on X / Twitter may have leaked what they look like.

The video shows what appear to be the home and away kits for next season.

The home shirt, in its usual blue, does not have a collar with the Nike tick and Chelsea logo itself both given a blue hue.

There is a wavy pattern in a slightly lighter shade of blue which runs through the shirt; it has light blue and orange trim on the sleeves.

The away shirt looks almost identical to the England home shirt - it's white with a blue collar along with blue trim on the sides and sleeves.

There are a couple of small orange details on the shirt with the Nike tick and Chelsea badge in blue and orange.

Infinite Athlete seems to be returning as the front of shirt sponsor with BingX on the sleeve.

Reaction to the kit has been mixed amongst Chelsea fans, with many not in favour of the away kit.

One supporter said: "What have they done to the badge on the away one, please bin Nike."

A second added: "The away looks decent but the home is boring and looks basic. Besides CFC doesn’t have orange as a color. The away looks like USA kit. Why?"

While one fan simply wrote: "Nike, please do better."

