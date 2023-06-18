CM Punk returns to wrestling and delivers powerful message about trans kids

Wrestler CM Punk returned to AEW on Saturday night to main event in the debut episode of the promotion's new show Colission and used the opportunity to spread an important message about LGBT+ rights.

Punk, real name Phil Brooks, has been sidelined for nine months with a tricep injury and hasn't been seen on television since his infamous comments about his colleagues at All Out 2022.

The 44-year-old former AEW, WWE and ROH champion started the show with a fiery promo about his intentions upon returning to the ring but it was what he said after the cameras stopped rolling at the United Center in Chicago which should resonate with people more.

After winning the main event trios with his partners FTR over Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson, Punk addressed his hometown fans and brought one supporter into the ring who was holding a sign that read 'Support LGBTQ+ Kids.'

He added that he had recently received backlash for an Instagram story that promoted an ice cream bar with sales of the dessert going to a trans youth charity. Punk said that he didn't respond to any of the comments because "You can't argue with stupid."

Punk then launched into a heartfelt message about why he supports trans kids, bringing up his own experiences of growing up as a straight-edge punk.

He said: "The reason I support trans kids, trans-grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn't fit in anywhere. That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don't know what.

But to be somebody who's gay, lesbian, and especially trans, I don't know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don't feel I belong in. That is why I support that Support Trans kids, support gay and lesbian rights. I want everyone to be themselves."

Refreshingly, Punk's message appeared to go down well with the Chicago faithful and has been widely supported by wrestling fans on social media.

















