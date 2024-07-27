Olympics viewers love that there is a diving duo called 'Cook and Bacon'

Team USA duo Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook were among the first set of medals awarded at the Paris Olympic games and the jokes wrote themselves.

The pair finished in the silver medal position in the women's synchro 3m springboard finals with a total score of 314.64, to claim the first medals in their careers.

Despite their diving prowess, the combo's name and the obvious food parallels immediately caught a lot of people's attention who couldn't help but be obsessed with their perfect synchronicity both in their names and on the diving boards.

Former BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker wrote on X/Twitter: "The US synchronised diving team of Cook & Bacon should get extra marks for their names."

Another viewer wrote: "Not sure there could be a better team pairing than Cook & Bacon."

A third fan added: "Why are our 3m women’s synchro diving pair entered as Bacon/Cook and not Cook/Bacon, the perfect Saturday morning breakfast accompaniment to their fine dives."

There were also a few people getting quite hungry.









Elsewhere in the crowd at the aquatics arena in the French capital, fans had turned up decked out in appropriate outfits to support Cook and Bacon.





The event was won by the current world champions, Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China who dominated with 337.68 points.

There was last-minute drama in the bronze medal position as Australia looked to have wrapped it up but Anabelle Smith made a crucial mistake during their final dive which pushed their overall score down and allowed Team GB's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper to sneak into third position.

