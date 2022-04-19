Cristiano Ronaldo has been inundated with condolences on social media after he confirmed the death of his baby boy.

The Manchester United forward announced the sad news on Monday and the sporting world has posted countless messages of support for the 37-year-old and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez online.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced they were pregnant and expecting twins in October. Their baby girl survived, with their statement saying she "gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness".

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” Ronaldo wrote in a message on social media.

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United posted a short statement on Twitter, writing: “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano.”

His teammate Marcus Rashford and David de Gea also posted tributes, with Rashford writing: "Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry."

Man City also replied: "Everyone at Manchester City sends our deepest condolences to you and Georgina."

Liverpool FC also said: “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

His former side Real Madrid posted the following statement on their website: "Real Madrid, its president and board of directors are deeply saddened by the passing of one of the children that our dear Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were expecting.

"Real Madrid shares in the family's pain and wishes to send them all of our warmth."

Gary Lineker tweeted: "Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family."

